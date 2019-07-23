Lille President Confirms Nicolas Pepe Exit Is 'Almost Done' Amid Links to Liverpool & Man Utd

By 90Min
July 23, 2019

Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed that winger Nicolas Pepe is close to sealing an exit from the club, with Liverpool and Manchester United thought to be battling for his signature.

The winger enjoyed a stunning campaign with Lille, which caught the eye of most of Europe's elite sides. He has been linked with a move away for months, but he preferred to wait until after the Africa Cup of Nations to decide on his future.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Speaking to La Voix du Nord, Lopez admitted that Lille are already prepared for Pepe's departure, and his move away from the club will soon be finalised.

He said: “Our work is done. In terms of departures and arrivals: if a player leaves, we will go and get what we need. For Nico, it is almost done and he could have left last summer. it is true that there are big offers and big clubs in for him, so I think… (he will leave). Aside from that, you never know in football.”

Lille are believed to have already agreed a deal to sign Watford's Dodi Ludebakio as a replacement for Pepe, but they will only finalise the move once the Ivorian has officially left the club.

In terms of likely landing spots for Pepe, Lopez has previously talked up Liverpool's interest in the winger. The Reds have repeatedly denied their interest in Pepe, although reports continue to link them with a huge bid for the player.

However, in recent days, United are thought to have moved towards the front of the queue for his signature, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought to be desperate to add some more attacking flair to his side.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

The Red Devils are said to have stepped up their pursuit of Pepe, and they are now in 'advanced negotiations' to try strike a deal for the winger, who racked up an incredible 23 goals and 12 assists last season in all competitions.


He is thought to be valued at around £70m, and it appears as though at least one interested side has lodged a satisfactory offer with Lille this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message