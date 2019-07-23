Loris Karius Claims He Turned Down Return to England to Remain With 'Special' Besiktas

Loaned out Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has apparently rejected interest from clubs in England and Germany to remain with Besiktas for the upcoming season.

Karius was infamously shipped out of Liverpool on a two-year loan deal, following the conclusion of the 2017/18 season which ended with his high profile errors in the Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

While Karius' performance may have been affected by concussion, his confidence suffered. Following more notable mistakes in pre-season and the arrival of Alisson Becker, Karius was sent on loan to Super Lig giants Besiktas.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

He initially seemed to struggle to adapt to life in Turkey with reports suggesting that his loan deal could be cut short, while then-manager Besiktas manager Senol Gunes publicly said that something was 'wrong' with the keeper.

Meanwhile, Karius threatened his temporary club with legal action over a salary dispute.

However, after a somewhat turbulent start, Karius has now claimed that he has even rebuffed interest to move back to England or Germany in order to continue with Besiktas.

"This season, through my agent, two clubs in England, three clubs from Germany, made offers," Karius told Turkish outlet Sporx.

YASIN AKGUL/GettyImages

"I rejected them down. Besiktas is very special for me."

There is no mention of who the English and German clubs could be, but Karius appears to have little long-term future at Liverpool unless he is happy to return in 2020 as a backup to £67m Golden Glove winner Alisson.

While Karius and Besiktas finished the 2018/19 season trophyless, the former Mainz keeper made 30 league appearances, keeping six clean sheets.