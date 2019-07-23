Ousmane Dembele Wants to Stay at Barcelona as Chances of Neymar Switch Deal With PSG Look Slim

Paris Saint-Germain are well aware that Ousmane Dembele's dream is to remain with Barcelona, with manager Thomas Tuchel learning of his Camp Nou ambitions during their shared time at Borussia Dortmund.

With Neymar heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, it has been rumoured that Dembele could move in the opposite direction in a player-plus-cash deal.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, PSG know their chances of signing Dembele are slim as the Frenchman has always admitted his dream to become a star at Camp Nou.

PSG boss Tuchel was the one to sign Dembele for Borussia Dortmund in 2016, and the winger is believed to have admitted to Tuchel that his plan was always to use the club as a stepping stone to move to Barcelona.

In fact, Dembele is said to have rejected a move to Camp Nou that summer, knowing that he would likely have found himself stuck behind Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the pecking order.

With Neymar then leaving in 2017, Barcelona offered to make Dembele a core part of their team, and the Frenchman leaped at the opportunity.

Now leading PSG, Tuchel believes that signing Dembele would be an almost impossible task, even if Barcelona do re-sign Neymar, as he is so desperate to make it at Camp Nou.

The 22-year-old is incredibly happy in Barcelona, and being surrounded by the French group of Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo is thought to be keeping Dembele in high spirits.

Last season he made 42 appearances for Barcelona, racking up 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions. The arrival of Griezmann could certainly impact his minutes, but it appears as though Dembele is ready to fight to prove himself.