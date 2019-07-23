Tottenham vs Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Champions League runners-up Tottenham take on Manchester United in an all-Premier League clash in the next set of matches in the International Champions Cup on Thursday.

The two sides last faced each other in January in the Premier League, with United coming out on top courtesy of a Marcus Rashford goal and a David de Gea masterclass.

Spurs will come into the game with great confidence, having edged out Juventus at the end courtesy of an outrageous halfway line winner in stoppage time from Harry Kane. The Red Devils have also started pre-season as though they mean business, winning their first three matches without conceding a goal.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Although it's pre-season, both sides will undoubtedly want to make a statement performance before the Premier League seasons gets underway, making this a potentially cracking encounter.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 25 July What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Hongkou Football Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? MUTV Referee? TBC

Team News

The north London side have confirmed that Hugo Lloris has now flown back to the UK in order to continue his recovery from tonsillitis, after missing the previous match.

Ben Davies and Eric Dier will remain at Hotspur Way as they continue their recovery from injury. Spurs are also without Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Davinson Sanchez due to their recent international exploits, but are expected to return for training in London imminently.





Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Danny Rose didn't travel with the squad as they look to sort out their respective futures.

Hugo Lloris has today returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis.#SpursTour2019 ⚪️ #ICC2019 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2019

As for the Red Devils, Victor Lindelof hobbled out of the match against Inter with a suspected thigh injury. The Sweden international trained on Monday, but it is not yet clear whether he will be fit to face Spurs.

Tahith Chong was the other injury scare in their last match, with the substitute needing to come off fairly abruptly. Similarly to Lindelof however, it's not considered serious and he may play a part on Thursday.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Gazzaniga; Walker-Peters, Foyth, Vertonghen, Georgiou; Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli; Kane, Parrott. Manchester United De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Smalling, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Martial, Mata, Greenwood; Rashford.

Head to Head Record

The two have come up against each other on 191 occasions in all competitions, and United boast the better record. In those matches, the Reds have prevailed 91 times, while the two have drawn a further 48.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Most recently, Marcus Rashford was the only goalscorer as Solskjaer's side won at Wembley. But, it could have been a completely different story on another day as Spurs dominated the the majority of the game.

Recent Form

Mauricio Pochettino's men put the heartache of the Champions League final loss to one side as they put in a good display in the win over Juventus. Aside from the deserved media-frenzy surrounding Kane's wonder strike, there was a lot to admire about the performance, notably the impact of the young platers like Troy Parrott.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Similarly, Solskjaer will be impressed by what he is seeing from his group, easing past Inter in their last match. Once again, it was the youngsters who made the difference as Mason Greenwood grabbed a late winner.

Both sides will be saddened by the way they ended the last campaign, and they will certainly be hoping to push higher up the Premier League table this time around.

Here's a look at how both sides have gotten on in their last five fixtures.

Tottenham Manchester United Juventus 2-3 Tottenham (21/7) Manchester United 1-0 Inter (20/7) Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool (1/6) Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United (17/7) Tottenham 2-2 Everton (12/5) Perth Glory 0-2 Manchester United (13/7) Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (8/5) Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City (12/5) Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham (4/5) Huddersfield 1-1 Manchester United (5/5)

Prediction

Although the match will be classified as a pre-season game, it is expected to be fast-paced and competitive with the upcoming Premier League season looming.

United have more pre-season minutes under their belt and really impressed against Inter and Leeds in particular. Spurs meanwhile, are a little further behind in their preparations, but proved in their last match that they are raring to go.

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

Overall, it is expected to be a very tight game but Man Utd may just have that little bit more mileage in the tank that could see them over the line in this one.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Manchester United