Uli Hoeness Set to Step Down as Bayern Munich's President in Elections Later This Year

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness will not run in the club's upcoming elections later this year and will also leave his role as chairman of the board at the Allianz Arena.





The 67-year-old, who established himself as a Bayern Munich legend during his playing career, has been working as the club's president for a second time since 2016, while he's also been in the role as chairman of the supervisory board since 2017.





Hoeness has been at Bayern Munich both as a player and behind the scenes almost non-stop since 1970, but Bild reporter Christian Falk has confirmed that he will not stand for re-election in November.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

As part of Bild's report, it's claimed that Herbert Hainer - the former CEO at adidas - is Hoeness' prefered candidate to succeed him heading into a new era for the club.





They'll also be hunting for a new chairman in 2021 as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is still on course to see out the remainder of his contract in Bavaria, with the club shortlisting Germany legend Oliver Kahn as his long-term successor.





It's understood that Bayern Munich's current chiefs see a potential partnership between Kahn and Hainer to follow on from Hoeness and Rummenigge's over the last few years.

Kahn will even join Bayern Munich's staff next year to help ease the club through their transition, although Hainer will have to wait until their elections in November before he learns if he will succeed Hoeness later this year.