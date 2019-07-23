Xavi Simons Closes in on Paris Saint-Germain Move After Announcing Surprise Barcelona Exit

By 90Min
July 23, 2019

Barcelona wonderkid Xavi Simons has announced his departure from the Catalan club and now looks set to complete a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 16-year-old took to social media to announce his decision, which came as something of a shock considering the high regard in which he is held in the Barça youth system.

As reported by Goal, the champions of La Liga had offered the youngster a €100k-a-year deal to stay in the club's La Masia academy programme but he has instead opted to move on.

The Dutch teenager only announced his departure on Tuesday morning, but just a matter of hours later, he was spotted at the headquarters of Paris Saint-Germain, for whom he is expected to sign shortly.

Barça were initially shocked by the youngster's desire to leave and in their attempts to persuade him to stay offered more money and a promotion to the Under-19 team. 

Simons, who is represented by controversial agent Mino Raiola, will be a big miss for Barça, but they are apparently not panicking about losing another talent to PSG.

Instead, according to Goal's report, Barça are focussed on Ilaix Moriba and English youngster Louie Barry, who they now see as the brightest talents in fabled their youth system. Both players recently signed contracts, as they look to gradually progress through the academy into the first team.

In what has turned out to be a surprisingly amicable affair, Simons' exit announcement included a heartfelt message to supporters, which said: "As I am about to start a new and exciting adventure away from Barcelona, this club, its people and its fans will always hold a special place in my heart."

