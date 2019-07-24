AC Milan: 6 of the Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/20

A new era is beginning at AC Milan...again.

With the appointment of Marco Giampaolo, youth will be prioritised as they look to build on the work of Gennaro Gattuso, and the cash already used to sign 21-year-old Theo Hernandez and 22-year-old Franck Kessie.

The new signings join an already impressive young squad who may prove their worth this season.

Here's a look at some of the brightest young talents at the club.

Matteo Gabbia

One man already grabbing the bull by the horns is Matteo Gabbia, who was promoted to the first team this summer after helping Italy's Under 20s to the World Cup semi-finals. The ball-playing centre half has impressed management with his composure on the ball and his ability to pick out a pass, as well as his tactical intelligence on the field of play. Versatility is also a strong suit of Gabbia's, as he is able to push into a defensive midfield position as and when needed.

He may be one to keep an eye out for at San Siro during the 2019/20 season.

Daniel Maldini

It's fair say that Daniel Maldini has a lot to live up if he is going to have a similar impact to his dad at AC Milan. Judging by the highlights reel he has already managed to collate at the age of 17, however, he's going to give it a proper try.



After making his debut against Bayern in the International Champions Cup, he looks set to feature regularly this season. His impeccable ball manipulation and his ability to go past a man and his dazzling array of tricks makes him a prodigious talent.

Patrick Cutrone

Patrick Cutrone is well known already, having featured for the first team sporadically over the past two seasons. Admittedly, he has struggled for goals when given first team opportunities lately, and his three from 34 league appearances last season does not make great reading.

But there's more to his game than just goals. He's tall, fairly strong and has a brilliant ability to find space in the box. The academy prospect can still have a role to play under Giampaolo and will, he hopes, still get a chance to do just that.

Davide Calabria

At 22 years old and feeling comfortable around the first team, Calabria is slowly making a name for himself at right back. Unlike most full-backs, he appears comfortable both going forward and defending, making him a valuable asset to a team that will have to be tactically flexible.

There are concerns over his consistency since he has been making regular appearances in Serie A, but as a young player has time to slowly needle that out of his game. For now the goal is to even further cement his spot in the first team and impress his manager.

Riccardo Forte

Riccardo Forte has yet to really break into the first team, but at 20 years old, he will surely now believe it is his time. Having knocked around the AC Milan for a few years, we are entering now or never territory, especially given the unconvincing season he has just had.

But there are reasons to be optimistic for his future. He is versatile and can provide all sorts of options for Milan off the bench. But he will need luck and endeavour, two attributes it can be argued he has not had an excess of thus far.