Everton Defender Yerry Mina Charged by FA For Breach of Betting Regulations

Everton defender Yerry Mina has been charged by the FA for breaching the governing body's betting rules.

Mina, who joined the Toffees from Barcelona in August 2018 for a fee in the region of £28m, has gone on to make 15 appearances for the Merseyside club, notching one goal.



[1/2] Everton FC’s Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Betting Rules. pic.twitter.com/zQLqhbHtt5 — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) July 24, 2019

However, as revealed by the official FA Spokesperson on social media, the centre back has now been hit with a misconduct charge relating to a betting misdemeanour, after he was involved in an advert for a Colombian betting company.



In a statement, the FA declared: "Everton FC’s Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Betting Rules.

"It is alleged that the defender breached FA Rule E8 [3] by participating in an advertisement for betting activity which he is prohibited from engaging in."

It is understood that the company Mina advertised for is called Betjuego, and that the video in question was pulled upon the first mention of a breach in regulations.



NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

The rule in question, E8 [3], states: “It is not allowed, when acting in a personal capacity, to publicise or promote any betting activity related to football.”

Initial reports in El Tiempo suggested that the 24-year-old could be handed a lifetime ban for this transgression, with serious misdeeds in this field carrying such weight in the past, although these have subsequently been rubbished, with the most likely course of action a fine.



The Colombian international, who scored three times at last summer's World Cup, now has until Friday 26 July to provide a response.

