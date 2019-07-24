Everton Make Contact With Juventus Over Moise Kean in Ambitious Bid for Italian Starlet

By 90Min
July 24, 2019

Everton have made an ambitious approach to Juventus over their young forward Moise Kean, as Marco Silva continues to look for ways to bolster his squad ahead of the coming campaign.

Kean enjoyed a superb breakout season with the Old Lady, scoring six goals in 13 league outings, yet has still come under speculation this summer with his future far from assured after Maurizio Sarri replaced Massimiliano Allegri in the hotseat.

A series of European sides have been touted as a potential destination for the 19-year-old, including the likes of Inter, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and the Toffees. Now, it seems Everton have decided to make the most of Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici being in England by making contact over the youngster's availability.

That's according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who claim Silva's men have strong interest in the Italy international, but face strong competition from fellow European sides.

It is thought the Bianconeri would demand a fee in the region of €25m-€30m, and while a sale is a possibility this window, they are likely to want to include a buy-back clause should the forward excel away from the Allianz Stadium - as previously stated by Di Marzio.

The Premier League side are yet to add to their forward options this summer, as their three deals so far have come in goal, while deals have been wrapped up for Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes in the heart of midfield.

Reports have emerged of an interest in Wilfried Zaha, as Silva looks to fill to the gap made by Nikola Vlasic's move to CSKA Moscow, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the mis-firing Cenk Tosun as the only recognised centre forwards at the club.

