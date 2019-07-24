Frank Lampard Set to Cut 8 Players From Chelsea Squad Ahead of 2019/20 Season

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is expected to hand first team roles to a number of young players this season in light of the club's FIFA-imposed transfer ban, but the Stamford Bridge legend has also been tipped by trim his squad by moving on as many as eight players.

Resisting a high profile transfer, Callum Hudson-Odoi has boosted the club by agreeing a new long-term contract - that deal is expected to be announced soon, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek committed his future to Chelsea with a new contract earlier this month.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

According to the Daily Express, 19-year-old Reece James will form part of the first-team squad this season when he recovers from injury. The talented right-back impressed at Wigan last season while on loan with the Championship club and could initially feature in EFL Cup games.

Fellow homegrown trio Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are also expected to be given chances. All three excelled during Championship loans in 2018/19, with Mount and Tomori obviously very well known to Lampard as they formed part of his Derby County team.

There is also expected to be chances for Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy to re-establish themselves at Chelsea after being forced to look elsewhere in recent seasons. Batshuayi has been passed from pillar to post since 2018 but has enjoyed good records at Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace. Kenedy, meanwhile, spent 18 months at Newcastle.

Atsushi Tomura/GettyImages

Yet beyond simply giving chances to the most talented youngsters available to him, Lampard is also faced with cutting a number of players from the squad so that the group is a more manageable size.

The Express report suggests that Jack Clarke-Salter, Trevor Chalobah, Lewis Baker, Lucas Piazon, Dujon Sterling, and Izzy Brown are all expected to leave, presumably on loan. There is also likely to be no place for defender Matt Miazga and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.