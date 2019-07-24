Liverpool will face Sporting CP in a club friendly on Wednesday. First kick from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is slated for 8:05 p.m. ET.

Liverpool heads to New York following a pair of club friendlies in the United States. The club was defeated by Sevilla 2-1 at Fenway Park in Boston on July 21 two days after a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The match concludes the reigning Champions League winner's three-match tour of the USA as it continues preseason preparations ahead of the Community Shield and Premier League opener at the beginning of August.

Sporting CP enters Wednesday's contest following a loss to Club Brugge in a preseason friendly. The Lisbon-based team finished third in the Primeira Liga in 2018-19, trailing Benfica and FC Porto.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

