Liverpool vs. Sporting CP Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Friendly

How to watch Liverpool face Sporting CP in a club friendly at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 24.

By Michael Shapiro
July 24, 2019

Liverpool will face Sporting CP in a club friendly on Wednesday. First kick from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is slated for 8:05 p.m. ET. 

Liverpool heads to New York following a pair of club friendlies in the United States. The club was defeated by Sevilla 2-1 at Fenway Park in Boston on July 21 two days after a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The match concludes the reigning Champions League winner's three-match tour of the USA as it continues preseason preparations ahead of the Community Shield and Premier League opener at the beginning of August.

Sporting CP enters Wednesday's contest following a loss to Club Brugge in a preseason friendly. The Lisbon-based team finished third in the Primeira Liga in 2018-19, trailing Benfica and FC Porto.  

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match: 

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

