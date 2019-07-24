Marco Asensio to Miss Most of 2019/20 Season as Real Madrid Confirm ACL Rupture and Surgery

By 90Min
July 24, 2019

Real Madrid have provided an update on the injury suffered by playmaker Marco Asensio on Tuesday night in Washington, with the Spaniard set for surgery in the coming days after sustaining a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Asensio went down in the 62nd minute of Real's pre-season clash with Arsenal at Washington’s FedExField following an innocuous challenge from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and was sent straight to hospital with fears he had torn ligaments in his knee.

And Los Blancos have now confirmed those fears with a statement on their official website, revealing the 23-year-old has indeed ruptured his ACL, alongside the rupturing of the 'external meniscus' on his left knee.

In full, the club explained: "After tests carried out on our player Marco Asensio by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of his left knee. The player will be surgically operated on in the next few days."

The player left the pitch in tears, and you can understand why, with such an injury capable of ruling him out for the entirety of the 2019/20 campaign.

Speaking after the game, coach Zinedine Zidane declared: “We're a bit concerned. It's his knee, he's gone straight to hospital for some tests so we'll see...but it doesn't look good. It's the downside of today for us, we've lost a player and we're pretty gutted. We're gutted for Marco and hope it will be the least serious possible outcome."

Unfortunately, the most serious outcome has transpired, and it could have wide-reaching effects in the transfer world, with Arsenal boss Unai Emery conceding it could influence the Gunners' move for Dani Ceballos. 

Asked how it could affect the loan switch, Emery admitted: "I don't know. Really our target in the match was not to take injuries and they have maybe a big injury with Asensio, it's bad news for them and also for us. I don't know if it can change something."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message