Matthijs de Ligt, Gigi Buffon & Adrien Rabiot Sing Initiation Songs for Juventus Teammates

Juventus' new arrivals have been put through their paces during pre-season, but not just in the way you might think.

If you've ever had to suffer the embarrassment of an initiation task at a new club, don't worry, it appears even the professionals have to awkwardly perform in front of their new teammates too.

It turns out the new boys in Turin might be some of the most gifted footballers on the planet, but they are perhaps not the most gifted of singers.

Matthijs de Ligt took to the stage and produced his own rendition of Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds'. With the best young centre back in world football and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, I'm sure everything is gonna be alright, as the lyrics go. However, Ajax fans might not be too happy about the Dutch wonderkid taking their anthem to his new club.

But one person who really didn't look alright was former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who joined Juventus for free and evidently couldn't wait for his turn to be over.

As you can imagine, his audience were clearly loving every second of his awkward singing, if we can call it that.

Returning veterans Gianluigi Buffon and Gonzalo Higuain might have hoped they'd get away with being onlookers considering they'd both had previous spells at the club, but no.

They too were called next, looking like naturals and clearly having been put through something similar before.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

In less elegant fashion, Gonzalo Higuain opted for a slightly different approach when he performed 'Despacito', concentrating more on his dance moves than his singing, not that you'd be able to tell.

It's clear that none of these players will be swapping the pitch for the stage anytime soon and that's probably for the best.