Matthijs de Ligt, Gigi Buffon & Adrien Rabiot Sing Initiation Songs for Juventus Teammates

By 90Min
July 24, 2019

Juventus' new arrivals have been put through their paces during pre-season, but not just in the way you might think.

If you've ever had to suffer the embarrassment of an initiation task at a new club, don't worry, it appears even the professionals have to awkwardly perform in front of their new teammates too.

It turns out the new boys in Turin might be some of the most gifted footballers on the planet, but they are perhaps not the most gifted of singers.

Matthijs de Ligt took to the stage and produced his own rendition of Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds'. With the best young centre back in world football and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, I'm sure everything is gonna be alright, as the lyrics go. However, Ajax fans might not be too happy about the Dutch wonderkid taking their anthem to his new club.

But one person who really didn't look alright was former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who joined Juventus for free and evidently couldn't wait for his turn to be over.

As you can imagine, his audience were clearly loving every second of his awkward singing, if we can call it that.

Returning veterans Gianluigi Buffon and Gonzalo Higuain might have hoped they'd get away with being onlookers considering they'd both had previous spells at the club, but no.

They too were called next, looking like naturals and clearly having been put through something similar before.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

In less elegant fashion, Gonzalo Higuain opted for a slightly different approach when he performed 'Despacito', concentrating more on his dance moves than his singing, not that you'd be able to tell.

It's clear that none of these players will be swapping the pitch for the stage anytime soon and that's probably for the best. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message