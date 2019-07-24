Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Why He Shouldn't Be Blamed for Tottenham's Failed Transfers

By 90Min
July 24, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has let out his frustration at being blamed for the club's failed transfers, due to the recruitment process being a combined effort. 

Pochettino's transfer credibility was called into question after the recent £7m sale of Vincent Janssen to C.F Monterrey - £10m less than what they bought him for. 

However, the Argentine stated that all transfers are the work of a trio of himself, chairman Daniel Levy, and chief scout Steve Hitchin, meaning the blame should be shared.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

As reported by the Telegraph, Pochettino let out his annoyance after being asked where he would rank Son Heung-min among his best buys.

Speaking in Shanghai, he said: “I think when you say I am very successful with signings, I think it’s not true.


“Always the club sign players, not Mauricio. Of course, in that structure, sometimes you have more important parts in your opinion, or the club take more a important percentage than your opinion, and sometimes no.


“That is why I think that when someone signs for the club and is successful we share it between all of us, but when the player fails always it’s accuse the manager. I am responsible.”  

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele for a fee of £65m breaking Tottenham's transfer record, there is no doubt that Pochettino's quality of signings will once again come under scrutiny if the Frenchman doesn't perform.


However, with Jack Clarke also joining the club this summer for a much more reasonable £10m, Levy's days of sensible investment are certainly not behind him. This could again be exercised if Ryan Sessegnon joins the club from fellow London side Fulham, while Giovani Lo Celso has also been heavily linked with a switch to Pochettino's team.

Spurs are known for dealing in the transfer market with future profits and goals in mind, making Sessegnon a perfect fit for the club who will take the effort to nurture him.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

However, no matter what he says, Pochettino will still be judged on the performances of his signings which have, until now, been mostly successful.

