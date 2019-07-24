Maurizio Sarri Claims He Will Quit Smoking to Stop People Asking About it

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that he will quit smoking in order to stop being asked about the habit.

The former Chelsea boss is currently on a 60-a-day habit and was asked about it during the Serie A champions' pre-season tour of China.

According to the Mail Online, Sarri grew agitated when asked about smoking and stated: "Here you are more tolerant so I feel more comfortable, but just to make him [the journalist] happy I can say I smoked even in Singapore."

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

When asked if he had tried Chinese cigarettes whilst on the tour, Sarri finally affirmed: "Let’s say I am quitting smoking. I am quitting. Enough!"





Sarri, who was unable to smoke on the touchline at Chelsea due to regulations, saw his side beaten 3-2 by Tottenham in their first match in China, thanks to a Harry Kane winner from the halfway line.





However, Juventus bounced back on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 with Inter before penalties gave them the win. Matthijs de Ligt had scored an own goal before Cristiano Ronaldo's deflected free kick squared things up.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

The Old Lady take on a K-League All Stars team on Friday next as they continue their preparation for the 2019/20 campaign.