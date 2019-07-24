Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists He Isn't Frustrated & Urges Man Utd Fans to Be Patient Over Transfers

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged patience from fans demanding more transfer activity ahead of the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season, insisting that he is not frustrated because it is important to get quality over quantity.

United have signed winger Daniel James and full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far, completing both deals back in June. However, despite ongoing links with players like Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff and Nicolas Pepe, no others are yet over the line.

In order to focus on transfers executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has not joined up with the team for the pre-season tour for the first time since being tasked with running the club in 2013.

For Solskjaer, carefully selecting the right personnel with the right character and attitude to meet United's needs has been of the utmost importance, and so throwing money at alternatives because signing primary targets hasn't been as straightforward as hoped isn't the answer.

"I believe in these players. I'm sure we could do well, but it's both short term and long term. When we're working on something that means we've identified something that could improve us," the United boss is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It feels like a new start," says Ole. "At the moment, we're laying a foundation both mentally and physically. This tour has been very good for team building as well." #MUFC #MUTOUR 🇨🇳 #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/lZBha9U9WQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2019

"If it's to be or not to be we will see," he added.

"We've got to be patient, it's a long haul and it's very important we get the right ones in. When you hit a hurdle you can't just jump on a different path. I've not had a frustrated feeling at all."

As for the ongoing saga surrounding Paul Pogba, a target for Real Madrid, Solskjaer has reiterated his happiness with the midfielder and insists only a 'minority' of fans are likely to give Pogba any grief over his apparent preference to leave Old Trafford.

Solskjaer on possible fan backlash against Pogba over wanting to leave: 'Our fans know what Paul has given the club and what he can give us and, of course, there are some loud small minority,' #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 24, 2019

"Our fans know what Paul has given the club and what he can give us. Obviously there's some small minority," Solskjaer explained as he addressed the questions.

"Paul has been absolutely top in the group, both me and the players will testify to that. He's never for a second been a problem. We're just grateful when he performs as well as he does."