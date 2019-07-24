Transfer Rumours: PSG Lead Race for Rose, Liverpool Open to Ejaria Sale, Hammers After Medel & More

It's hot outside, in case you weren't aware.

Which means why stay outside and burn your skin when you can sit in front of a fan and cooly indulge in these wondrous transfer rumours?

Makes sense, doesn't it? Well, there's nothing too taxing today so you can probably have a gander at these then pop back outside in a few minutes time. Enjoy today's #goss!

PSG Move Ahead of Juventus in Race for Rose

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Remarkably, the French champions are yet to spend a single penny this summer. One of the biggest stories of the window is about the world's most expensive player leaving, but what about who is coming in?

Well, a Yorkshireman who has grown tired on English football looks like he'll be eyeing up a Eurostar ticket soon enough if the news from The Sun is anything to go by. They state that Paris Saint-Germain have the 'advantage' over Juventus, and are edging nearer a £20m deal for the Tottenham left back.

Maurizio Sarri was keen, but his side now have their work cut out to steal a march on this one.

Trevoh Chalobah Subject of Championship Interest as Lampard Aims to Trim Squad

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

Your club are currently under a transfer embargo, your new manager has stated his desire to promote youth, yet you still could be shown to exit door. Ouch.

That's according to Goal, who state that Chelsea might consider selling Trevoh Chalobah due to having two years left on his deal - with Huddersfield Town one of the interested parties.

It's also mentioned that a loan could be on the cards, with the Blues fancying the idea of extending his contract before sending him out for another season. He's highly thought of at Stamford Bridge, but has his work cut out for the first team, you must admit.

West Ham Propose Bizarre Swap Deal in Bid to Land Gary Medel

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Oh the Turkish media. Give a man a fish and he'll eat for a day, give the Turkish media a fish and they'll genetically modify it until it's the size of a whale and can feed a small town.

Basically, Posta (via Sport Witness) have claimed that West Ham have offered Pedro Obiang to Besiktas in a bid to land long-term target Gary Medel. That's all well and good, but, the Turkish publication claim Besiktas are only looking to accept offers in excess of €5m. Now, given the previous rumours stating that the Hammers could get £7m plus add-ons for the midfielder, why on earth would they propose such a deal?





Empty vessels make the most noise, as they say.

Phillip Cocu Opens the Door for Leeds to Move for Harry Wilson

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Bagging 16 Championship goals while on loan Derby County last season, there's little wonder that second-tier sides are keen on luring Liverpool's Harry Wilson back for another stint away from Merseyside.





Leeds have been registered with interest, and its positive signs for the Yorkshire outfit as new Rams boss Phillip Cocu all-but ruled out another move for the winger.



"It will be very difficult, I think. I won’t say impossible, but it will be hard," he told Liverpool Echo.

Wilson obliterated Leeds in last season's play-offs, so this would be an interesting one should it come to fruition.

Liverpool Open to Ovie Ejaria Sale Amid Reading and Brentford Interest

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Another Liverpool youngster who looks likely to spend the season away from Anfield is Ovie Ejaria, however, Liverpool Echo claim it will only be on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Reading last campaign, with the Royals keen to tie down the winger on a full-time deal.

It is claimed they fancied another loan but the Reds aren't interested, so it seems Ejaria's time in the Premier League looks set to end with Brentford also pursuing a permanent deal - worth £3.5m plus add-ons with a sell-on clause.

Aston Villa After (Another) Signing With Summer Spending Set to Continue

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

The obvious connection people are making at present is that Aston Villa are going to be next season's Fulham, who spent a shedload only to be miserably sent packing back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

With nine additions already through the door, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that Dean Smith's men are lurking around a potential move for AS Roma's Grégoire Defrel, along with Cagliari.

Watford are also registered with an interest, for the 30th season in a row, but fellow Italian publication Il Messaggero state that the Villans are the side most eager to strike a deal. There's nothin concrete as of yet, although Defrel certainly attracted suitors after scoring 12 goals in 39 appearances on loan at Sampdoria last season.