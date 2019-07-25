Borussia Dortmund vs Udinese: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund look to continue their impressive pre-season form as they take on Italian side Udinese on Saturday. Having lost both of their opening games of pre-season, Udinese will be looking to turn their form around against the German giants.

Dortmund have made a handful of impressive signings this summer as they look to topple Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Udinese have only completed several smaller transfers, and so will be looking to get their team back and firing on all cylinders, as they push for a top half finish in the Serie A.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27 July What Time Is Kick Off? 16:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? CASHPOINT Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? DAZN Referee? TBC

Team News

Udinese are without Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson as he recovers from surgery on his shoulder towards the end of the season.

Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji did not travel with them on their US tour, and is looking likely to be rested until he returns to full fitness. Veteran defender Marcel Schmelzer is also absent, with the full-back recovering from a muscle injury.

Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi will be looking to join back up with the Dortmund squad following his participation in the Africa Cup Of Nations for Morocco.

Predicted Lineups

Dortmund Hitz; Schulz, Hummels, Toprak, Piszczek; Weigl, Brandt, Reyna; Hazard, Gotze, Alcacer. Udinese Musso; Becao, Samir, De Maio, Stryger Larsen; Mandragora, Fofana, Balic; Pussetto, Barak, Lasagna.

Head to Head Record

Dortmund and Udinese have only faced off twice before, when the teams faced one another in the Europa League back in 2008.





Both teams managed to win their away leg by a scoreline of 2-0, making this somewhat of a rubber match between the two.

Recent Form

This season Dortmund made an incredibly impressive push for the Bundesliga title, with Bayern Munich only guaranteeing the win towards the end of the season. This, combined with Dortmund's very successful pre-season tour so far, including beating Champions League winners Liverpool, means they're coming into this game in far better form than their Italian counterparts.

Udinese only improved on last season's finish by one spot, jumping from 14th place to 13th, and so will be hoping that this season they can mount a charge into the top half of the Serie A table.

Udinese's first two pre-season games have ended in defeat however, and so they'll be hoping to turn their form around in time for the coming season.

Here's how each team performed in their last five competitive fixtures.

Dortmund Udinese Mönchengladbach 0-2 Dortmund (18/5) Cagliari 1-2 Udinese (26/5) Dortmund 3-2 Fortuna (11/5) Udinese 3-2 SPAL (18/5) Werder Bremen 2-2 Dortmund (4/5) Frosinone 1-3 Udinese (12/5) Dortmund 2-4 Schalke 04 (27/4) Udinese 0-0 Inter (4/5) SC Freiburg 0-4 Dortmund (21/4) Atlanta 2-0 Udinese (29/4)

Prediction

Though Udinese ended the season fairly well, their pre-season has left a lot to be desired in terms of results. This combined with a lack of signings means that the Italian side will struggle against the German giants.

To worsen the situation even further for Udinese, Dortmund are in fine form and have made some mightily impressive signings.

This, paired with the fact that Dortmund will be wanting to seriously challenge Bayern for the Bundesliga title this season, means they're going into this friendly as massive favourites.