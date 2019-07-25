Divock Origi Reveals the Reason He Opted to Sign New Contract at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has revealed that his instincts told him to stay at Anfield last campaign, despite limited first-team opportunities and his own inconsistency on the field.

The Belgian international did not feature for the Reds in the 2018/19 Premier League season until December, though he netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over fierce foes Everton in his first appearance. He went on to score the clinching goal in the side's Champions League final triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in June, completing a remarkable redemptive arc.

Joe Robbins/GettyImages

Origi was shipped out on loan to German outfit Wolfsburg the previous campaign, and the 24-year-old was then linked with a permanent Anfield exit following the end of his spell in the Bundesliga.

However, he chose to stay and fight for a place in Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool, telling BBC Sport: "I just sat down and I felt like I wanted to stay and help this team.

"I felt good, I just had to keep performing in training and I knew my chance would come. I felt like we could do something special.

"I just had to block everything out on the outside and focus on the right things," he explained. "In football you never know 100%; it could have gone another way as well but that's the choice I made."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Origi doubled Liverpool's lead in the closing stages of their showdown with Tottenham in Madrid, rifling in a low left-footed drive to seal a 2-0 win and the club's sixth European Cup.





Discussing the crowning moment of his season and the path he took to get there, the striker said: "It is a lot to happen in a year. And that's the beauty of football.

"Winning the Champions League is a boy's dream so it changes a lot in a player's career. I finished last season very well and again in training I feel well. It is on me to show it on the pitch."