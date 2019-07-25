Inter: 6 of the Nerazzurri's Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/2020

With Antonio Conte's first summer at Inter well under way, the former Juventus and Chelsea manager is slowly beginning to form an idea of his best starting 11.

New arrivals along with older, more experienced, faces are being considered but the answers could well lie with the younger talent emerging from the academy.

As Inter prepare for another season in Serie A, in which they are tasked with closing the gap between themselves and big hitters Juventus and Napoli, here's five youngsters who could make the difference for the Narazzurri:

Alessandro Bastoni

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Returning from a year on loan at Parma, Alessandro Bastoni could well be a useful player for Conte if he opts to use his 3-5-2 formation.

The centre-back made 24 appearances last season, scoring once, and is an Italy Under-21 international.

With Serie A experience now under his belt, it could be the time for Bastoni to make his mark in Inter's first team.

Federico Dimarco

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

21-year-old left-back Federico Dimarco is another who spent last season on loan at Parma, and the defender could link up well with Bastoni if Conte decides to employ a youthful defensive model.

Like Bastoni, he is capped at Under-21 level for Italy, but unlike his counterpart was unable to hold down a first team place for Parma.

Dimarco made 14 appearances last season, scoring one goal.

Facundo Colidio

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Forward, Facundo Colidio began his career at Boca Juniors but moved to Inter in 2017.

The 19-year-old Argentine striker has scored 12 goals in 31 appearances through various competitions and set up six for his teammates at youth level for I Nerazzurri.

Colidio can either play through the middle as a number nine or on the wing.

Eddie Salcedo

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Eddie Salcedo is a forward with huge potential, at just 17 he has already scored 12 goals in 25 Primavera 1 appearances last season, assisting a further three.

Throughout his career as a whole he has scored 23 goals and registered six assists in 73 appearances, leading him to be capped 10 times for Italy's Under-19s.

Lucien Agoume

France Under-17's captain Lucien Agoume is a player who by the club, and could be set to break into the first team despite his tender age.

The midfielder recently joined from FC Sochaux in a deal worth over £4m, and is currently part of Inter's Primavera youth setup.

If the 17-year-old does break through this season, he could show why he is worth so much for someone with so little experience of senior football.