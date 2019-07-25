Norwich City: 6 of the Canaries Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/2020

Premier League new boys Norwich City stormed to the Championship title last year to earn themselves a spot back in the top flight for the 2019/2020 season. The superb performances of youth products Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey in that promotion winning season shows Norwich City and Daniel Farke value youth and are willing to give youngsters a chance.





Here are six Norwich youngsters who hope to be the next to break through during the upcoming season.

Todd Cantwell

Arguably the highest profile name on the list is 21-year-old midfielder, Todd Cantwell. Cantwell did feature last season for the first team and put in some strong performances which pleased the Norwich faithful. The midfielder made his first start for Norwich in the EFL Cup against Stevenage in August last year, and scored his first senior goal for the club in a 3-1 victory over Rotherham in December 2018.





While he has already enjoyed somewhat of a look in, this was mainly from the bench; now Cantwell will be targeting a place in the starting lineup.

Cantwell recently told the Official Norwich City Website: “I’m hoping to secure my place in the starting eleven this season, there are a lot of good players here and healthy competition, but I need to believe in what I can do and bring to the team.”

Adam Idah

Next on the list is another young lad with a huge amount of potential. Adam Idah scored 13 goals in 21 games in all competitions for Norwich Under-23s last year; a fantastic record which was enough to earn him a new contract until 2023.

He has now taken up the number 35 shirt at City and marked this by scoring twice for Norwich when the Canaries defeated German fourth tier side Bonner SC in pre-season in July.

The 18-year-old has been given the nod by Daniel Farke to join the first team after his summer performances in the prestigious Toulon tournament for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, where he scored two goals and led the Boys in Green to the semi finals.

Aston Oxborough

Oxborough was a part of the squad last season, but as Farke’s third choice man between the sticks, behind Tim Krul and Michael McGovern.

He got his first taste of a Championship matchday when he was an unused substitute against Reading in September 2018. The shot-stopper earned his way into the first team set up after being a regular for the Norwich Under-23 side in the 2017/18 season.

While he may find match time limited after the arrival of Ralf Fahrmann from Schalke this summer, he is in Daniel Farke’s plans and could find a breakthrough into the first team through the EFL Cup.

Aidan Fitzpatrick

Aidan Fitzpatrick moves to Norwich City https://t.co/lA7pP2pRqC pic.twitter.com/Osf0GeeQku — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) July 5, 2019

Aidan Fitzpatrick signed this summer for a fee of £350,000 from Scottish side Partick Thistle.

The Scotland Under-18 winger scored five goals in 28 games for Partick Thistle last season, playing regularly in the Scottish second tier, and garnering the interest of the Canaries, Celtic and Rangers.

The 18-year-old has been starting for the Under-23s throughout pre-season and will hope he can impress his new boss enough to train with the first team this season.

Gassan Ahadme

The Moroccan born striker Gassan Ahadme is still very much an unknown quality having moved from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa in January. Ahadme is a natural finisher and was the top scorer in 2018 for his old side netting ten goals.

He is playing alongside Fitzpatrick this pre-season with the Under-23s and has scored for them out in Germany.

Ahadme is a man not short of confidence, as he compared himself to Cristiano Ronaldo after he signed for Norwich but has a lot of hard work ahead of him if he is to get anywhere close to Ronaldo’s level.