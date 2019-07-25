PSG vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter will go toe-to-toe in China on Saturday afternoon, as the two sides continue their preparation for the 2019/20 season.





Antonio Conte's Inter have had a tough start to their pre-season tour, most recently losing to arch rivals Juventus in a penalty shootout, and will be hoping to bounce back against the French champions at the Macau Olympic Complex Stadium.





This will be Paris Saint Germain's first real test of the pre-season, having faced Nurnberg and Dynamo Dresden so far this summer.





Below is 90min's preview of the heavyweight friendly clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27 July What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 BST Where Is it Played? Macau Olympic Complex Stadium

Channel/Live Stream? Fubo TV - Free Trial Referee? TBC

Team News

PSG announced their travelling squad on Wednesday, which included wantaway forward Neymar, despite his recent pleas to leave the Parc des Princes.

Fellow South American stars Angel Di Maria and Thiago Silva will rejoin the rest of the squad at the end of July, following their recent exploits at the Copa América this summer.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Inter continue their pre-season tour without talisman Mauro Icardi, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Conte. Lautaro Martinez is also still unavailable for selection, meaning their attacking options remain severely limited.

However, centre-back Diego Godin has joined up with his new teammates, after also taking an extended summer break.

Predicted Lineups

PSG Areola; Bernat, Diallo, Kehrer, Meunier, Draxler, Verratti, Herrera, Jese, Mbappe, Sarabia. Inter Handanovic; Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar; Dalbert, Barella, Sensi, Gagliardini, Candreva; Longo, Esposito.

Head to Head Record

The two sides are yet to meet in a competitive format, but they have played each other three times in club friendlies over recent years.

ANKUR DHOLAKIA/GettyImages

PSG have come out on top on each occasion, with Tottenham defender Serge Aurier scoring the opening goal in the most recent meeting.

Recent Form

PSG had a difficult end to their league campaign last season, and failed in their attempts to retain the Coupe de France following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Rennes. They have continued to struggle during pre-season, with their latest game ending in a 1-1 draw with German side Nurnberg.

Yifan Ding/GettyImages

Inter's pre-season has thrown up a mixed bag of results as Conte tries to find the winning formula with his new side. He will be encouraged by their performances so far, taking Juventus to a penalty shoot-out and narrowly losing to Man United.

Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:

PSG Inter Nurnberg 1-1 PSG (20/7) Juventus 1-1 Inter - Juve won on penalties (24/7) Dresden 1-6 PSG (16/7) Man United 1-0 Inter (20/7) Reims 3-1 PSG (24/5) Lugano 1-2 Inter (14/7) PSG 4-0 Dijon (18/5) Inter 2-1 Empoli (26/5) Angers 1-2 PSG (11/5) Napoli 4-1 Inter (19/5)

Prediction

While PSG possess a stronger and more complete squad, Inter have been working hard over the past weeks with their new manager, and have already tested themselves against sterner opposition.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Inter will be more physically prepared, but PSG have the edge with some dangerous attacking outlets. A draw may be a fair result at this stage of pre-season proceedings.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Inter