Real Madrid: Six of Los Blancos' Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/20

Florentino Perez is ushering in a new era of Galacticos this season with the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy setting the club back over £270m.

The eye-watering sum will leave heaps of pressure on the new signings to instantly perform, otherwise they may suffer the same fate from the fickle fan base that has resulted in the current Gareth Bale situation.

So what happens if the big names do under-perform? Here are six young options who deserve a run at first team football under Zinedine Zindane.

Brahim Diaz

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Diaz switched the Etihad for the Bernabeu for £15m back in January. He picked up a few starts in La Liga towards the end of the season and impressed.

The 19-year-old is currently making his way back from a hamstring injury so is set to miss the majority of pre-season.

This may mean others will start the season above Diaz in the pecking order. However, with Marco Asensio picking up a long term injury, Zidane should definitely consider the teenager as a replacement for the Spanish midfielder.

Takefusa Kubo

AARON M. SPRECHER/GettyImages

At only 18, the Japanese attacking midfielder has been hailed as one of the most promising talents in world football.

Although he is officially registered with the club's reserves, Real Madrid Castilla, the youngster has joined the first team on their pre-season tour.

Already a Japanese international, Kubo has had his career fast tracked at a ridiculous pace after becoming the youngest player ever to score in the J. League at just 15 years of age. He may be one for the future, but this hot prospect seems to take every opportunity in his stride and who's to say he couldn't already start for Real Madrid?

Jesus Vallejo

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Currently wearing the number three shirt for Real, one would think Vallejo is going to be involved in Zidane's first team plans.

However, the 22-year-old Spaniard currently has some extremely tough competition to contend with at centre-back.

Sergio Ramos may be getting older but he is still one of the best defenders in world football. Vallejo is also having to compete with new £45m transfer Militao from Porto, as well as the world class Raphael Varane. If that wasn't enough, Zidane also has Nacho Fernandez at his disposal.

This said, Vallejo is a real talent and deserves some gametime in cup competitions at the very least. Hopefully the French boss will use the Copa del Rey to give players like Vallejo much needed first team experience.

Federico Valverde

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

In many ways the 19-year-old has already had his breakthrough and is on his way to becoming a regular for Los Blancos.

However, after being involved in the matchday squad 38 times last season the centre-midfielder only started ten times.

Valverde gained experience in all competitions last season, from La Liga, to the Copa del Rey, and even in the Champions League, and was hugely impressive in each one of them.

He will be hoping to start more games next season, rather than spending another season as a substitute.

Andriy Lunin

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

It's no secret that Thibaut Courtois didn't enjoy the best of debut seasons at the Bernabeu.

This, paired with Keylor Navas somehow falling out of favour, could open the way for a third keeper to steal the limelight.

While Zidane's son Luca is on loan at Racing for the 2019/20 season, the 20-year-old Ukrainian will be hoping to make inroads on those ahead of him.

Rodrygo

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The Brazilian winger was signed from Santos this summer for a huge £40m; that's a lot of money to pay for an 18-year-old.

It seems like he will be directly competing with Vinicius Junior, who Real signed from fellow Brazilian side Flamengo last summer for a similar fee. The ex-Flamengo starlet hasn't played badly during his time at Madrid, scoring seven and setting up 13 last season.

The deal seems to be a strange one unless Perez is already bored of Vinicius and feels Rodrygo is a better option for his new side full of Galacticos.