Steve Bruce Issues Warning to Manchester United as Red Devils Prepare Bid for Sean Longstaff

Newcastle United coach Steve Bruce has insisted Sean Longstaff and other starlets at the club will not be sold, with Manchester United weighing up a move for the midfielder.

The Red Devils are thought to be readying a £30m bid for the 21-year-old, who has looked superb in his 11 senior appearances for the Magpies. He broke into then-manager Rafa Benitez's first-team plans last winter, putting in several accomplished displays before a serious knee injury brought a cruel end to his campaign.

Nevertheless, his form impressed United and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though they have had their interest rebuffed by Bruce.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 58-year-old had a meeting with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley on Wednesday to discuss transfer plans for the remaining weeks of the window, with Longstaff's future among the topics on the table.

Speaking about whether the Magpies would allow the academy graduate to depart, Bruce stated (as quoted by the Mirror): "That won’t happen, I’m very confident. We don’t want to sell our best young players, that’s for sure."

The comments come after Newcastle wrapped up the club-record purchase of Joelinton from Hoffenheim, the Brazilian joining for around £40m.

It has been reported that Ashley is set to give Bruce significant backing in the transfer market, speculation which is now coming to fruition as the new boss looks to add steel to his squad, whilst also retaining the club's best players.

George Wood/GettyImages

The Red Devils have been focusing their recruitment on youth this summer as Solskjaer begins to rebuild a wounded side, with Longstaff fitting the profile.

However, they will likely miss out on one of their top targets given the financial status of their north-east rivals, who have no need to sell further personnel having already brought in £30m from the sale for Ayoze Perez to Leicester City.