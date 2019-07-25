Tottenham Enter Talks With Juventus Over Shocking Club-Record Deal for Paulo Dybala

Tottenham Hotspur have made an official approach for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in a deal which would smash the Lilywhites' previous record fee forked out for a player.

The Argentine is valued at £80m by the Bianconeri, who are open to letting him leave given the presence of global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin. Tanguy Ndombele is currently the most expensive arrival in Spurs' history, the Frenchman joining from Lyon in early July for a fee of £55m.

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham are confident they can wrap up the signing of Dybala in the final two weeks of the transfer window, with coach Mauricio Pochettino eager to land another one of his top targets.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The Juve man has shown superb form for much of his time with the Serie A champions following a €32m switch from Palermo in 2015, amassing 78 goals in 182 appearances in black and white.





However, he has been marginalised in the Old Lady squad since Ronaldo's £100m move from Real Madrid last summer, former manager Massimiliano Allegri choosing to change Dybala's role to accommodate the Portuguese in his side.

That has hugely frustrated the striker, who looked less than assured in his new position as he scored a mere 10 goals in 42 matches during the 2018/19 campaign.

Dybala earns £120,000-a-week at Juventus, a figure which Spurs will be comfortably able to match. Harry Kane and Dele Alli both command higher salaries, meaning there should be no issues regarding his wage demands.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham have been biding their time and debating whether a move is in their best interests, Daniel Levy and his board now deciding that the requisite fee is worth it for a player of the 25-year-old's calibre.

Pochettino stated that Dybala was one of the best footballers in the world prior to his team's Champions League showdown with Juve in March 2018.

That suggests he will be pushing for this deal to go through, as he was when Spurs were tracking Ndombele. The manager got his wish then, making it likely that his club will go all put for Dybala now.