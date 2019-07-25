Twitter Reacts as Late Angel Gomes Goal Ea Man Utd Pre-Season Win Over Tottenham

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in their pre-season International Champions Cup clash at the Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai, China.

With both teams fielding fairly strong sides the encounter, it was quick to get up-and-running, and Anthony Martial nabbed the first goal at the 21st-minute mark, following some fairly sloppy goalkeeping from Paulo Gazzaniga.

Which went down well on Twitter...sort of:

Gazzaniga is worse than vorm jfc — Jãck (@Ndombele28i) July 25, 2019

If Gazzaniga was as good a goalkeeper as he is good looking, he’d have saved that. #TOTMUN — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 25, 2019

Thankfully for Tottenham, for the first time in a while, there was a new signing in action, and it didn't take long for Tanguy Ndombele to win the hearts of the Spurs' fanbase with a tactful sit-down of Paul Pogba.



naming my first child tanguy ndombele #coys #SpursTour2019 — Sam Ruff (@SamRuff97) July 25, 2019

And, as is modern football, it didn't take long for doubters to come out of the woodwork, either, with United fans pouncing on a certain maligned Scotsman's ability to lock him down.



Anyone else notice Scott McTominay has outshine Ndombele so far in this game? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/adxgRx2Edp — CEDRICK_JI 🇳🇬 (@Cedrick_JI) July 25, 2019

McSauce had Ndombele in his pocket btw. — ⛓ (@uhgfx7) July 25, 2019

So, what's next for McTominay? Dropped a clinic vs Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool and Chelsea etc. Bullied "hottest midfield talent on the market" Ndombele. I think it's about time people accept the reality. — ⛓ (@uhgfx7) July 25, 2019

And, in addition to dunking on Spurs' new addition, United fans were able to revel in the qualities of one of their own, in former Swansea City winger Daniel James, despite the efforts of Moussa Sissoko.



Dan James making a mockery of Sissoko. Wonderful. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 25, 2019

Dan James today pic.twitter.com/THT025iQMs — Tяυsτ №¹-Maxime Pivot ™ (@dajjalnorm) July 25, 2019

But, after Lucas Moura's equaliser in the 65th minute, and with James now off the field, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were in need of another young up-and-comer to rise to the occasion.

Thankfully, they found one in his direct replacement Angel Gomes, with the 18-year-old Englishman announcing himself onto the first team stage with a spectacular finish. You know, the kind of finish Lionel Messi would be proud of, right?



If Messi scored that Gomes goal people wouldn't shut up! Brilliant!!! — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 25, 2019

Given we’re not meant to look too closely into pre-season friendlies, how seriously can we take that Santi Gomes goal?



It was beautiful. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 25, 2019

Absolute LEGEND — Megan 🇬🇧 (@meganlcoop) July 25, 2019

I don’t think it’s any exaggeration to say that:



Angel Gomes > Angel di Maria — Jaime (@JamboCalrissian) July 25, 2019

Don't worry, I don't think that's an exaggeration at all. Let the battle of the Angels commence.

