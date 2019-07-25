Twitter Reacts as Late Angel Gomes Goal Ea Man Utd Pre-Season Win Over Tottenham

By 90Min
July 25, 2019

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in their pre-season International Champions Cup clash at the Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai, China. 

With both teams fielding fairly strong sides the encounter, it was quick to get up-and-running, and Anthony Martial nabbed the first goal at the 21st-minute mark, following some fairly sloppy goalkeeping from Paulo Gazzaniga. 

Which went down well on Twitter...sort of:

Thankfully for Tottenham, for the first time in a while, there was a new signing in action, and it didn't take long for Tanguy Ndombele to win the hearts of the Spurs' fanbase with a tactful sit-down of Paul Pogba.

And, as is modern football, it didn't take long for doubters to come out of the woodwork, either, with United fans pouncing on a certain maligned Scotsman's ability to lock him down.

And, in addition to dunking on Spurs' new addition, United fans were able to revel in the qualities of one of their own, in former Swansea City winger Daniel James, despite the efforts of Moussa Sissoko.

But, after Lucas Moura's equaliser in the 65th minute, and with James now off the field, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were in need of another young up-and-comer to rise to the occasion. 

Thankfully, they found one in his direct replacement Angel Gomes, with the 18-year-old Englishman announcing himself onto the first team stage with a spectacular finish. You know, the kind of finish Lionel Messi would be proud of, right?

Don't worry, I don't think that's an exaggeration at all. Let the battle of the Angels commence.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message