Arsenal vs Lyon Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal will continue their pre-season preparations with an Emirates Cup clash against Lyon in north London.

The two sides last faced each other in the same competition back in July 2015, with Arsenal running riot in a 6-0 thumping.

The Gunners have recorded wins against Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, but were edged out on penalties by Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup final.

Lyon, meanwhile, have lost their first two pre-season matches and will be hoping to kickstart preparations for the new campaign in this fixture.

There is plenty for fans to get excited about, with summer signings potentially pulling on their new shirts for the first time. Both teams will be hoping for a strong performance so, we can expect a hotly contested encounter.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 28 July What Time Is Kick Off? 15:15 (BST) Where Is it Played? The Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1

Team News

Arsenal will once again be without Laurent Koscielny, who is still seeking a move away from the club. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Shkodran Mustafi both missed the match against Real Madrid due to slight muscular issues, but it was considered a precautionary measure and it is unclear whether they will be risked against the French side.

Elsewhere, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Emile Smith Rowe all miss out as they continue to recover from varying injuries. Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are expected to be available, despite being forcefully attacked by a gang in London. New signing Dani Ceballos could feature for the first time as well.

Lyon, meanwhile, welcome back their three France Under-21 internationals: Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart and Moussa Dembélé.

They have been training with the squad, but it remains to be seen whether they are fit enough to face Arsenal on Sunday. OL have already lost captain Nabil Fekir to Real Betis and Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham this summer, meaning there have been more opportunities for the younger players to impress.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Leno; Jenkinson, Sokratis, Chambers, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Willock; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette Lyon Lopes; Tete, Mapou, Denayer, Rafael; T.Mendes, Jean Lucas, Aouar; Traore, Gouiri, Memphis.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have competed against one another twice previously in the Emirates Cup, with Arsenal winning the last meeting 6-0 in a demolition job.

The Gunners have only gone up against Lyon once before in a two-legged tie in the Champions League in 2001. The north London side took the first leg with a 1-0 victory, before drawing the second leg.

Recent Form

Arsenal will come into this with great heart, having won three out of their four matches so far in pre-season. Youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock have given the manager a selection problem, staking a claim for themselves with some impressive performances.

Lyon have had a turbulent summer so far. They have lost both of their matches in pre-season so far - the last match being a 4-3 loss to Genoa. The French side have lost some key members of their squad, but they will hope they can begin to find some form.

Here's a look at how both sides have performed in their last five matches.

Arsenal Lyon Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (24/7) Lyon 3-4 Genoa (20/7) Arsenal 3-0 Fiorentina (21/7) Lyon 1-2 Servette (13/7) Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich (18/7) Nimes 2-3 Lyon (24/5) Colorado 0-3 Arsenal (16/7) Lyon 4-0 Caen (18/5) Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal (29/5) Marseille 0-3 Lyon (13/5)

Prediction

The Gunners will be hoping to put on a show in their first performance back in north London, and it will probably be too much to handle for a struggling Lyon side. The French side have a wealth of talent and will be hoping to make a point, but they appear further behind in their pre-season preparations.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Lyon