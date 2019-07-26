Barcelona Announce Agreement to Terminate Contract of General Manager Pep Segura

Barcelona have announced that general manager Pep Segura is leaving the club with immediate effect following an agreement to terminate his contract at Camp Nou.





A club statement read, "FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Josep Segura for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him good luck and success in the future."

Agreement for the termination of Pep Segura's contracthttps://t.co/72pqBmkwOz pic.twitter.com/WWZ0zNEIAT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 26, 2019

SPORT reported earlier this week that Segura 'told those closest to him about the decision and feels his time at Barça has run its course'.

Prior to taking over as football general manager at Camp Nou in 2017, Segura had been in a leading role overseeing the running of Barcelona B, Juvenil A and Juvenil B. He has also held various coaching and technical roles at Liverpool, Olympiacos and AEK Athens over the years.

Having initially been a teacher by trade, Segura's first job in professional football came at Barça as a coach in the club's famed youth system all the way back in 2001.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is unclear as yet who will replace him, but former Barça defender Eric Abidal, who currently serves at the club's technical secretary after replacing Robert Fernandez last summer, is considered the early favourite.

With a mini shakeup behind the scenes, Barça had already announced the arrival of former striker Patrick Kluivert as the club's new director of youth football this week.