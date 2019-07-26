Liverpool Eye on Sporting CP Midfielder After Impressive Pre-Season Display Against the Reds

By 90Min
July 26, 2019

Liverpool are monitoring the progress of Sporting CP talent Idrissa Doumbia, after the midfielder put in a highly impressive performance against the Reds in the Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

The 21-year-old only joined Sporting CP in January, but featured 12 times last season in the Primeira Liga netteing once. Most recently, the Ivorian stood out as Liverpool struggled to an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sporting in pre-season

Al Bello/GettyImages

The defensive-minded midfielder played 76 minutes against Liverpool in the United States on Thursday, putting in a very accomplished display. 

In fact, his performance was so impressive that Liverpool's recruitment chiefs sat up and took notice, at least according to Portuguese outlet Record

They say that the 'curious' Reds asked in detail about the player and his development after the game, seemingly with an eye on a future deal.


It is believed that any move for the Ivorian would be one in the future, as Jurgen Klopp is perfectly content with his current Champions League-winning options in midfield. 

Epsilon/GettyImages

The Portuguese giants would also certainly be reluctant to let their man go any time soon, considering he only recently joined from Russian side Akhmat Grozny and has a contract until 2024. 

However, Doumbia's contract does contain a €60m (£53.8m) release clause, meaning Liverpool - or any other suitors - would potentially be able to move ahead with a transfer (albeit an expensive one) without much resistance.

The Reds have also (sporadically) been linked with Sporting's Bruno Fernandes, who put in a stellar performance against the Merseyside club - grabbing a goal and an assist. However, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will move for the highly rated midfielder with the Reds set for a quiet . 

