Miranda Terminates Inter Contract & Seals Jiangsu Suning Switch

Inter have confirmed that defender Miranda has sealed a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning after terminating his contract at San Siro.





The 34-year-old had entered the final year of his deal with Inter, but was heavily linked with a move away from the club after struggling to hold down a permanent place in the starting lineup last season.

Inter took to their official website to confirm the news, noting that both Miranda and the club had agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent ahead of the move to Jiangsu Suning.





After joining the club back on loan back in 2015, Miranda established himself as a vital part of Inter's squad and earned himself a permanent switch back to the club in the following summer.





In total, Miranda made 121 appearances for I Nerazzurri, even managing to chip in with a solitary goal in a 3-1 win over Sampdoria back in 2016.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However, he found himself struggling for minutes last season under Luciano Spalletti. He managed just 20 outings in all competitions, with the partnership of Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij dominating the starting lineup.





Inter have since added Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, which saw Miranda fall even further down the pecking order under incoming manager Antonio Conte. The Italian was thought to be keen to cut down on the number of centre-backs in his squad, with Miranda thought to be the most likely to depart.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

In China, Miranda will join up with fellow Brazilian Alex Teixeira, whilst former Inter striker Eder also currently plies his trade with Jiangsu Suning.