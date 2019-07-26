Moussa Sissoko Keen to Put Champions League Final Anguish Behind Him Ahead of New Season

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko is keen to put last season’s Champions League final defeat to Liverpool behind him, revealing his hope that Spurs can push on and win some silverware.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were beaten 2-0 by the Reds in Madrid, despite dominating possession and having more shots on target than their opponents, leaving Sissoko frustrated with the result.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

“Angry, I was very angry. I think we deserved more than Liverpool to win this final, but unluckily for us we didn’t win. None of us were happy, but that’s football and we have to learn from it”, he told South China Morning Post.





Although the season ended on a disappointing note, Sissoko enjoyed a fine campaign himself, becoming a first team regular after an underwhelming first two years at the club. The French midfielder continued by putting his change in fortunes down to his mentality and his ability to adapt.

“With respect to Newcastle, the level was higher with Tottenham and it took me time to adapt. I stayed focused, I stayed strong, I never gave up."

Following their dream run to the Champions League final, Sissoko now hopes that the team can push on domestically. Tottenham finished 27 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season, but the 29-year-old is confident that Spurs can close the gap - particularly having signed Tanguy Ndombele for a club record transfer fee earlier this summer.

Di Yin/GettyImages

“He is a young player with great quality in the middle. He will bring more competition and that will be good for everyone”, Sissoko said of Ndombele.





“We have to try and get something at the end of the season because this team has been building for a long time but hasn’t won anything.”

Sissoko was speaking on Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia, which has garnered a 3-2 win over Juventus 3-2 and a narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester United so far. Real Madrid are up next as Spurs continue preparations for their Premier League season opener against Aston Villa on August 10.