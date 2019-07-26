Newcastle Confident of Sealing Allan Saint-Maximin Deal as Watford Switch Targets

Exclusive - Newcastle remain keen on striking a deal with Nice for winger Allan Saint-Maximin before deadline day, with the two clubs locked in negotiations over a fee.
The 22-year-old scored six goals and contributed five assists in 36 Ligue 1 appearances last season, helping his side finish comfortably inside the top ten.
Newcastle have been interested in Saint-Maximin for some time, and it's 90min's understanding that the Magpies are confident a transfer can be concluded before the end of the month.
Nice are holding out for a fee of £20m, but Newcastle are ideally looking to lower the French side down to £18m - having already seen a £14m bid earlier in the transfer window rejected.
New manager Steve Bruce has already broken the club's transfer record to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim for £35m, but he is keen to continue strengthening his frontline options to replace the departed Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.
Perez has joined Premier League rivals Leicester, while Rondon has joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang - where he'll reunite with former manager Rafa Benitez - after a successful loan spell at St James' Park.
Bruce has admitted that talks are underway between the two parties, but he remained coy in a recent press conference when pressed on how close a deal was. In quotes carried by The Sun, he said: "I don’t think it’s on the verge of happening.
"It’s somebody we have looked at, it’s somebody we have identified. We’ll see what happens."
Watford were also keen on completing a deal for French Under-21 international Saint-Maximin, but they have switched their attentions to Rennes' Ismaila Sarr instead - leaving the coast clear for Newcastle to wrap up their second signing of the summer.