Newcastle Kit 2019/20: Magpies Turn Back Time With Launch of Dark Green Away Shirt

By 90Min
July 26, 2019

Newcastle United have launched their new away kit for the 2019/20 campaign, as the Magpies revisit the dark green colours previously worn by the club in 1993/94 and 2005/06.

The new kit, once again manufactured by PUMA, offers a departure from the red and dark blue colours worn away from home last season, and was modelled by marquee signings Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, as well as prospect Sean Longstaff. 

Uniformly dark green down to the socks, with the breast and sleeves featuring a black fade effect, the new kit will be worn for the first time when Newcastle face Preston North End in their  first domestic friendly on Saturday.

It has been produced using PUMA’s dryCELL technology, which draws sweat away from the skin to the surface, ensuring a dry feeling for the body - even during strenuous exercise.

The launch also features a debut for the club's new 'sleeve partner' StormGain, the cryptocurrency platform who will have branding on all of the first team shirts for the forthcoming campaign. 

The kit will mark a new era for the club, as they head into the new campaign under the tenure of Steve Bruce - hoping to extend their stay in the Premier League by another season. 

