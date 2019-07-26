Atletico Madrid blitzed rivals Real Madrid in the first half of their International Champions Cup match on Friday, sprinting to a 5-0 lead through 45 minutes at MetLife Stadium.

Diego Costa started the scoring for Atletico Madrid with a goal in the first minute of play on Friday, and recent transfer Joao Felix scored his first goal with Atletico six minutes later.

Diego Costa opens up the scoring just seconds into the Madrid Derby! pic.twitter.com/dX47PXacXx — ESPN (@espn) July 27, 2019

Joao Felix scores his first goal in an Atletico Madrid uniform!



Atletico is up 2-0! #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/8VyCAbZlf8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 27, 2019

Costa notched a hat trick before halftime with a penalty score past Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Sensational. Atletico Madrid 5-0 Real Madrid.



Diego Costa manages to stay on the field for a half and gets a hat-trick before half-time. pic.twitter.com/J0KeD0fx70 — LaLiga Burro (@LaLigaBurro) July 27, 2019

Atletico Madrid entered Friday's match 1–0–1 in the ICC. Real Madrid will earn its second loss of the tournament with a defeat against Atletico after losing to Bayern Munich on July 20.