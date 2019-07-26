Real Madrid Has Nightmare First Half in ICC, Trails Atletico 5-0

Diego Costa notched a hat trick and Benfica transfer Joao Felix scored for Atletico in the first half.

By Michael Shapiro
July 26, 2019

Atletico Madrid blitzed rivals Real Madrid in the first half of their International Champions Cup match on Friday, sprinting to a 5-0 lead through 45 minutes at MetLife Stadium. 

Diego Costa started the scoring for Atletico Madrid with a goal in the first minute of play on Friday, and recent transfer Joao Felix scored his first goal with Atletico six minutes later.

Costa notched a hat trick before halftime with a penalty score past Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Atletico Madrid entered Friday's match 1–0–1 in the ICC. Real Madrid will earn its second loss of the tournament with a defeat against Atletico after losing to Bayern Munich on July 20.

 

      Modal message