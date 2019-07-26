Gareth Bale Set to Complete Megabucks Jiangsu Suning Move Within Hours

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale appears to be close to sealing a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, with just minor contractual details left to agree upon.

The Welshman has been linked with a number of clubs this summer after Zinedine Zidane confirmed he was set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, with a number of sides in China thought to be prepared to meet his high wage demands.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Marca state that Bale's switch to Jiangsu Suning is almost completed, and the Welshman will sign a three-year contract worth a huge €22m per season after tax.

Tottenham Hotspur, Bale's former side, were said to have expressed a late interest in the winger, but they were completely unable to match Jiangsu Suning's offer. CSL rivals Shanghai Shenhua actually submitted an offer worth €25m per year, but talks ultimately broke down.

As a result, a switch to Jiangsu Suning became the only plausible offer for Bale, and he has already agreed to make the move to China once the minor details are finalised.

The CSL side are owned by the Suning group who also own a majority stake in Inter. They are said to have offered Luka Modric a bumper switch to Italy last summer, with a view to him ending his career in China, as they look to attract some of the world's biggest names.

Jiangsu Suning recently confirmed the signing of Inter's Miranda, and it appears as though Bale is set to follow suit in the near future.

They currently sit sixth in the CSL standings, 23 points behind Guangzhou Evergrande in first, but they would likely be amongst the favourites for the title next summer if they could complete a deal for Bale.

There were late rumours that Bale could ultimately remain with Real after Marco Asensio suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season, but he now appears set to leave the club regardless.