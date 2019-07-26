Tottenham Hopeful of New Toby Alderweireld Contract as Release Clause Expires

Tottenham are hoping to enter into new contract talks with Toby Alderweireld after the defender's £25m release clause expired on Thursday night.

The expiration of his release clause is surprising, with the fee modest for a defender of Alderweireld's quality. The Belgian was expected to be targeted by Manchester United amongst others, but instead the Red Devils have prioritised Leicester's Harry Maguire.



BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Tottenham are now able to charge a much larger fee for Alderweireld , although it is far more likely that the 30-year-old will either sign a new contract with the club or leave on a free transfer next summer. He has only one year remaining on his deal and is free to speak to foreign clubs from January.

However, Tottenham are optimistic that they can convince the centre-back to commit to the club, having been a part of the progress overseen by Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy which culminated last season in a Champions League final appearance, as well as a brand new stadium.

The Mirror report that Alderweireld said this week: ''My focus is on Spurs and I try to deliver the job I need to and I'm happy and that's it.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

''Do I think I will still be a Spurs player at the start of the season? That's my focus. In football everything can go quickly but all I'm doing is focusing on Spurs and being fit for the start of the season.





''I think the manager knows I am committed to the club and the team but you never know in football.''

Alderweireld joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and made an immediate impact as Spurs conceded the least amount of goals in the league the following season, having let in more than relegated Hull City the previous campaign.



Clive Rose/GettyImages