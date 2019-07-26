Twitter Reacts to Sead Kolasinac's Incredible Bravery During Attempted Robbery of Mesut Ozil

Twitter was sent into a meltdown on Thursday night, when it emerged that Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil had been subjected to an attempted carjacking by an armed gang in the streets of north London.

Thankfully, both players have subsequently been confirmed as unharmed, and a big part of this was the brazen efforts of Kolasinac, who, once the car had been boxed in by the attackers, who had been chasing them on mopeds, brazenly leapt out of the vehicle.

Arsenal players Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac escaped injury after fighting off an attempted carjacking in London. https://t.co/dIg6zr5mnA — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 26, 2019

Despite the fact that both assailants were armed with what appeared to be machetes, Kolasinac showed no hesitation in leaving the safety of the car, in order to fight them off with his bare hands.

Which, as you can imagine, caused quite a stir on Twitter:



What a guy!!! Absolute hero @seadk6 you got cajones the size of melons!!! #SeadKolasinac is definitely the guy you want in your corner. Thank God both Gunners & their wives were unharmed! @MesutOzil1088 pic.twitter.com/dFNorbWOI6 — Monica (@lewinski83) July 25, 2019

Imagine trying to fight a tank with some knife — 🍌🔴⚪️🍌 (@Edusznn) July 25, 2019

Kolasinac walking into the changing room at Colney this morning. pic.twitter.com/rxJYEdCukN — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 26, 2019

And it wasn't just the general public who were in awe, with former teammate Chuba Akpom similarly amazed by the player's bravery.



There were also some harking backs to the promo video for Arsenal's adidas kit launch, in which the full back backs up Ozil's decision to go for a fresh trim at the barbers.

While others just focussed on the incredible defensive exploits of the, err, not usually so reliable defender.



And they say Kolasinac can’t defend — Jay (@intexed) July 25, 2019

In fairness, this is the best closing down I've seen him do for a while. Fair play. — Jonathan Phang (@Jonny_Phang) July 25, 2019

@moboukraa thought you said Kolasinac was a shit defender? — Sharko (@maroshay7) July 25, 2019

This is the first time I've seen Kolasinac defend — •🇦🇴Frisco🇲🇿• (@AFC_Zanah) July 25, 2019

And of course there was this meme...

After Kolasinac had held them off, Ozil ran to get help at a local Turkish restaurant, whereupon a number of members of staff ran out onto the road and managed to shoo the attackers away.

Remarkably, both players escaped unscathed, and it is the bravery of Big Sead that they have to thank.

