UEFA Goal of the Season: Shortlist for 2018/19 Award Revealed

UEFA have unveiled their 10-strong shortlist for the goal of the season award for 2018/19, which encompasses both men's and women's football as well as club and international UEFA competitions.

The nominees are thus drawn from the Champions League, the Europa League, the European Championship qualifiers, the European Under-17 Championships and the Women's Champions League.



Michael Steele/GettyImages

As revealed on UEFA's official website, where fans can vote for their favourite score, all of Cristiano Ronaldo, Danilo, David Faupala, Enzo Millot, Ismaila Sarr, Ivan Rakitic, Katerina Svitkova, Lionel Messi, Nani and Pedro Rodriquez were nominated.



Ronaldo's nomination came as a result of his fantastically taken volley in the group stages of the Champions League against Manchester United at the Juventus Stadium, while his Portuguese compatriot Danilo's came in a European qualifier against Serbia.

Arsenal fans will remember all too well the exploits of Ismaila Sarr, and Rennes fans will never forget his staggering half-volley against Jablonec in the Europa League group stage.

Speaking of north London and half-volleys, there was Ivan Rakitic's scorcher against Tottenham at Wembley in the UCL group stage, with his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi also getting in on the act due to that spell-binding free kick against Liverpool in that now-infamous semi-final.



🚨 It's #GoalOfTheSeason time! ⚽️👑



🔟 UEFA competition golazos from the 2018/19 season. Which was the best?



📺 Watch the nominees and vote 👇👇👇 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 26, 2019

There was also room for ex-Manchester United winger Nani and his marauding effort for Sporting CP against Qarabag in the UEL, as well as Chelsea's Pedro Rodriguez, who finished of a fine-flowing, flick-heavy move with a cute dink against Slavia Praha in the quarter-finals.