Diego Simeone Insists 7-3 Real Madrid Victory Doesn't Reflect Gap in Quality Between Rivals

Diego Simeone has admitted the true gap in quality between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid was not accurately represented during his side's 7-3 victory over their La Liga rivals on Saturday.

Diego Costa starred for Los Rojiblancos with four goals before he received a red card and the victory could be seen as a huge statement from Atletico, but Simeone remained coy on their chances this season.

After the match, he spoke to the press as quoted by Marca and was keen to point out how well prepared Atletico were for this game. He said: "We prepared for the game well. Having seen Madrid, we looked for where we could harm them.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

"We tried to find good places when they released the ball. We were very precise, that in football is important.





"I do not consider this match to be the reality of a potential gap between each other."

New signing Joao Felix was particularly impressive, despite striker partner Costa scoring four times in the game. Simeone praised his talent and discussed how best he'd fit into Atletico's system alongside players like Thomas Lemar and Costa.

He added: "I see him playing better up front. So with his vision of the game he can hurt opposition. In a 4-4-2 especially. When you have Joao's talent and enthusiasm for improvement, you can play anywhere.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

"We have also played 4-3-3 a little. In the end, we do it in consequence of what we see on the pitch. But if we keep the talent together and play as a team we will be closer to winning."

Simeone didn't want to go overboard with expectations and believes there's still room to improve despite not feeling the need to set targets.

The Argentine added: "I do not rush to anything. I live in the reality of the moment. It was a good game. I see my team playing with enthusiasm, optimism. Now we wait for the next game to rotate the players and get ready for La Liga.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

"There is always something that can be improved. Beyond the scoreboard, Madrid attacked our defence with great force and they had their moments. That has to be adjusted and we will try to add more effort.

"Today all the best teams have three or four talented players in the group. The one team with a collective talent will be closer to winning."