Eden Hazard Claims New Chelsea Ace Christian Pulisic Can Become One of the Best Players in the World

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard says he believes new Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic has the potential to become one of the best players in the world.

USMNT star Pulisic, who was signed by the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in January and loaned back to the Bundesliga side, has big boots to fill after Belgian maestro Hazard earned a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard had a lot to say about the winger, and was full of praise for his replacement. Speaking to Associated Press, Hazard said: "He can be one of the best in the future for sure.

"He can be a star. Now he's at one of the best clubs in the world. He's a proper player. He can play football."

Chelsea signed Pulisic for a fee of around £58m, loaning him back to the German club for the second half of the season. He ended up scoring four goals and getting four assists in 20 Bundesliga games during the 2018/19 season.

However, just a week prior to Hazard's comments, Pulisic was quick to put to bed comparisons with between the two, and made it clear his success at Stamford Bridge must not be measured against the Belgian's.

Speaking to Sky Sports as quoted by the Sun, he said: "I’m not here to compare or anything. Obviously Eden was amazing and he did so well for this club, as you could see last season and the whole time he’s been here.

"He was an incredible player. For me, it’s coming in as my own player, proving myself and doing the best I can to help this team."