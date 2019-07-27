James Rodriguez Expected to Stay at Real Madrid Following Serious Marco Asensio Injury

James Rodriguez is set to stay at Real Madrid for the 2019/20 season, with the serious injury suffered by Marco Asensio during pre-season playing a major role in the club's change of heart over the Colombian's transfer status.

The attacking midfielder was on loan at Bayern Munich during the last two seasons but he's now expected to be involved in Real's squad, with the club currently thin on midfield options.

Marcos Llorente was sold to Atletico Madrid and Dani Ceballos has left to join Arsenal on loan, and Asensio's injury looks to have given Rodriguez another chance to establish himself under Zinedine Zidane.

Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

According to journalist Josep Pedrerol as cited by AS, Madrid have opted against offloading Rodriguez and want to include him in their first squad plans.

Rodriguez has not been at Los Blancos since the 2016/17 season and had two average seasons with Bayern. It seemed likely that Rodriguez returning from loan would only be temporary until Madrid moved him on permanently.

Both Napoli and Atletico have shown a strong interest in the midfielder and it previously seemed that the 28-year-old was going to be on his way to a new club.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The attacking midfielder has never quite shown his full ability in La Liga since signing back in 2014 for Los Blancos for around €63m, even if his debut season of 13 goals and 13 assists hinted at future progression.





After two years in the Bundesliga, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the German giants would not take up their option of buying Rodriguez.