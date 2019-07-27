Jamie Carragher Claims Liverpool Are Taking Huge Gamble With Lack of Signings This Summer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says he believes his former club is taking a huge risk by not signing any more new players ahead of the new season.

It has been a quiet transfer window so far for the Reds, with teenage defender Sepp van den Berg the club's only new recruit so far this summer, despite a host of players being linked with moves to the Champions League winners.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

Talking to Off the Ball, former Reds defensive stalwart Carragher revealed he is concerned about the lack of transfer activity from Jurgen Klopp's men as they look to build on last season's success.

The former Liverpool captain stated: “I’d like them to bring someone in. I still think we’re a little bit short at left-back. [Alberto] Moreno’s gone.

"I still think a creative midfield player [is needed but] the front three is a difficult one for managers and clubs when you’ve got such a set front three.”

Klopp has so far preferred to turn inwards and work with the squad players already at his disposal rather than spend huge sums on high profile new recruits.

Al Bello/GettyImages

Carragher also talked about two of those squad players, Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster, and how both will need regular game time this season.

He added: "Origi has just signed a new contract so they will have had to promise him a lot of chances. The same with Brewster. I think he was maybe looking at moving abroad [last year] like a lot of young English players now.

"In some ways, they’ve got to give these players a chance. I understand from a manager’s point of view it’s not easy.”

Joe Robbins/GettyImages

With inbound transfer activity likely to remain scarce this summer at Liverpool, both Origi and Brewster will look to continue to impress in pre-season.

They will not be short of opportunities to stake claims for first team places for the new season with friendlies against Napoli and Lyon coming up, before the Community Shield clash with Manchester City on August 4.