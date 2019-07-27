Jesus Vallejo: 5 Things to Know About Wolves' Latest Foreign Import

Wolves have completed the signing of 22-year-old Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan deal, adding even more continental flair to their ranks.

To the casual spectator, Vallejo is somewhat of an unknown quantity - and may be viewed by many as an aspiring upstart who has failed to make at the grade at Santiago Bernabeu.

But were you to think that, you'd be sadly mistaken - as he was highly sought after before Wolves sealed the deal. To help break the ice with them, here's a rundown of five things need to know about him...

He Rose Up Through Real Zaragoza's Ranks

Image by Tolga Akdeniz

Jesus Vallejo was born in Zaragoza, and made his way through the youth team set up from the age of 10.

His talent was evident from a young age, and just seven years later, he was making his first-team debut, becoming an established figure in the heart of defence.

It wasn't long before he was given the captain's armband (yep), and he ended up scoring his first goal for the club in the same game - dreams really do come true it seems.

Real Madrid Snapped Him Up When He Was 18

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Vallejo signed for Real Madrid for the 2015/16 season, however, was loaned straight back to Zaragoza. The following season, he was sent out to Germany in order to gain more first-team experience, this time with Eintracht Frankfurt.

He finally got his chance in the 2017/18 season, but his debut was spoiled after being sent off in a Copa del Rey clash. However, that did not deter him and he made his league debut not long after against Las Palmas, partnering Sergio Ramos in a defence.

He's a Born Winner & Lifted the Under-21 Euros With Spain

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite his tender years, Vallejo is used to winning and getting his hands on silverware, despite his limited minutes.





He played a major role in Spain Under-21s success at this summer's European Championship, and has previously had success at Under-19 level.





And those achievements to a Champions League, Copa del Rey and Super Cup crown, and you already have a mantelpiece of trophies that most players can only dream of winning.

He Is an Outstanding Leader



Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Vallejo seems to be a natural leader, and seemingly takes the armband wherever he goes. At Zaragoza, he became captain immediately at the ripe age of 18, and it was a similar case at international level.





He has captained the Under-21 side ten times out out of his 22 appearances, and was La Furia Roja's skipper this summer for that already talked about Euros success.





Vocal, passionate and determined to win, he should fit in well to a Wolves side that are well drilled and effusive in their desire to play for each other.

He'll Be Reunited With a Good Pal in Jonny

David Rogers/GettyImages

Although they were adversaries in Madrid, Vallejo and fellow defender Jonny Otto know each other pretty well from international duty.

Jonny previously played for Real's bitter rivals Atletico Madrid, moving to Molineux initially on loan last year - though that switch has now become permanent.

Speaking Spanish may be key in helping Vallejo to settle in quickly at Wanderers, and he'll also be able to have a chinwag with fellow Spaniards Adama Traore and Rafa Mir.