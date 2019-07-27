Jurgen Klopp Tells Liverpool Players to Forget Last Season & Write Historic New Chapter

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to forget about last season's successes, and concentrate on writing an even better chapter in their ever improving book during the 2019/20 campaign.

Despite finishing runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League, the Reds finished last year in memorable fashion when they got their hands on their sixth European Cup.

Those are memories that will last a life time for players and fans alike, however, Klopp wants his side to focus their concentration on the future and not the past.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the charismatic German said: “We have to use the information from last season. We had games where we had issues and could have done better. Look at the Dortmund game, we conceded two goals from set-pieces we didn't train them.





"We have to make sure the things that we were good at last season, such as defending set-pieces, we are good at again. And the things we were not good at, we will have to improve.





“We will not use [the memories of last season] in this sense of showing videos from the Barcelona game when we play any other team.

“We have to write the next chapter of the book of this special team. I know the boys know, so I don’t have to remind them. They are special. It's so difficult to get from the situation where I came in, to the situation where we are now."





Finishing the Premier League on 97 points was a huge achievement for Liverpool and as a squad they have come on leaps and bounds under Klopp, however, despite their incredible achievements, it still wasn't enough to win their first top flight title since 1990.

Many fans have expressed frustration of lack of incomings in the summer transfer window but the former Borussia Dortmund boss has been quick to reiterate on numerous occasions that the squad, as it is, has the ability to achieve something special.

The German's first piece of silverware on Merseyside has only made Klopp and his squad hungrier for more success, and with seven trophies up for grabs during in the 19/20 campaign, starting with an imminent Wembley trip against Manchester City in the Community Shield, the Champions League winners have the chance to start their season off in style.