Liverpool Confirm Pre-Season Return Date for Star Trio Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have confirmed Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will return for pre-season training with the club on Monday.

The trio were involved in two international tournaments over the summer, with Alisson and Firmino helping Brazil to Copa America glory, while Salah featured for Egypt as they were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by South Africa in the round of 16.

A statement on Liverpool's website reads: "Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will report for pre-season training with Liverpool on Monday.

"The trio will join up with their teammates in Evian on the first day of the Reds' training camp after being afforded extended time off due to their international commitments over the summer."





The three Reds stars will not be involved in Liverpool's clash against Napoli at Murrayfield on Sunday, but may hope to feature in some capacity against Lyon on Wednesday before the Community Shield fixture against Manchester City.

Liverpool have had a mixed pre-season so far, smashing Tranmere and Bradford before losses to Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, as well as a 2-2 draw with Sporting CP.

Firmino and Salah have been focal points in Jurgen Klopp's attacks during the past two seasons, while Alisson established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world following his move from Roma.

The Reds are looking to improve on their outstanding 2018/19 campaign, when they finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League before winning the Champions League with a 2-0 triumph over Tottenham at Wanda Metropolitano in May.