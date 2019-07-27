Thibaut Courtois' Claim Over Real Madrid Starting Spot Looks Silly After 7-3 Atletico Madrid Defeat

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he knows who the number one will be at the Bernabeu for the upcoming season, only to be dealt a swift confidence leveller in the 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

With the Belgian shot-stopper fighting it out with Keylor Navas for the starting berth, manager Zinedine Zidane will have to make a decision who the starter will be and Courtois is confident it will be him.

The 27-year-old is satisfied with his progress so far at Los Blancos and has been upbeat about his pre-season which he hopes will sway Zidane's decision into making him the first choice keeper.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, via Marca, Courtois stated: "I think it's clear now who is number one [at Real Madrid] and I feel stronger than ever. I have had a very good pre-season, I have trained well and I feel fine.

"After last season, my fat percentage was 8.8 percent. I came back this summer with 8.1 percent, which is good after a month of holidays. I feel good and I hope I will continue in this way."





However, some of that good feeling may have washed away slightly after he conceded five first-half goals against Atleti. Zidane is known to favour Keylor Navas over Courtois, and the former Chelsea stopper's performance on Saturday won't have done him any favours.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Courtois moved to Los Blancos from Premier League side Chelsea last season for £31m and was the undisputed starter under managers Julian Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

The Belgian did play the majority of La Liga games for Los Blancos in what was a topsy turvy season and Navas was confined to playing cup games.