Thibaut Courtois' Claim Over Real Madrid Starting Spot Looks Silly After 7-3 Atletico Madrid Defeat

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he knows who the number one will be at the Bernabeu for the upcoming season, only to be dealt a swift confidence leveller in the 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
With the Belgian shot-stopper fighting it out with Keylor Navas for the starting berth, manager Zinedine Zidane will have to make a decision who the starter will be and Courtois is confident it will be him.
The 27-year-old is satisfied with his progress so far at Los Blancos and has been upbeat about his pre-season which he hopes will sway Zidane's decision into making him the first choice keeper.
Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, via Marca, Courtois stated: "I think it's clear now who is number one [at Real Madrid] and I feel stronger than ever. I have had a very good pre-season, I have trained well and I feel fine.
"After last season, my fat percentage was 8.8 percent. I came back this summer with 8.1 percent, which is good after a month of holidays. I feel good and I hope I will continue in this way."
However, some of that good feeling may have washed away slightly after he conceded five first-half goals against Atleti. Zidane is known to favour Keylor Navas over Courtois, and the former Chelsea stopper's performance on Saturday won't have done him any favours.
Courtois moved to Los Blancos from Premier League side Chelsea last season for £31m and was the undisputed starter under managers Julian Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.
The Belgian did play the majority of La Liga games for Los Blancos in what was a topsy turvy season and Navas was confined to playing cup games.