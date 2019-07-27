Virgil van Dijk Praises Qualities of Former Liverpool Youngster After Summer Departure

Virgil van Dijk has claimed that former Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho will be a major success in the future, despite leaving Merseyside for more first-team opportunities at Sporting CP.

Liverpool were desperate to keep the young Portuguese star at Anfield, but after rejecting a number of contract offers, the club reluctantly agreed to allow him to return home on a permanent basis.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Now, Van Dijk, who played a key role in Liverpool's Champions League success last season, has backed Camacho to enjoy a successful career, just weeks after he sealed his £7m move back to his boyhood club.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Van Dijk said: "He is still young, has a lot to learn. He has been in Sporting's youth set-up and probably feels like returning home. I am happy for him and I hope he is happy.





"He has quality and he knows what he has to do, because we all know that there are many players who have quality, but then they lack the rest."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

As part of a deal for Camacho, Liverpool managed to secure a 20% sell on clause, meaning they could earn a significant sum of cash should the youngster indeed fulfil the potential that Van Dijk claims he has.

Prior to his move, the 19-year-old midfielder was a standout for Liverpool's Under-23s last season, scoring 12 goals and grabbing eight assists in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League.





But his insatiable desire for first-team action means Reds boss Jurgen Klopp must now look on and wonder what might have been.