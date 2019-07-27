Zinedine Zidane Admits Real Madrid 'Lacked Everything' in Shambolic 7-3 Atletico Madrid Defeat

Zinedine Zidane insisted a poor performance from his entire team was to blame after Real Madrid suffered a 7-3 demolishing from bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

Diego Costa starred for Diego Simeone's side as Atleti romped into a 5-0 lead at half time. Nevertheless, Real manager Zidane remains upbeat about the season ahead and is confident that his side will succeed in the 2019/20 campaign.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

As quoted by Marca, Zidane pinpointed the poor start to the match as the catalyst for the defeat as he said: "What happened is that we started the game very badly.

"After eight minutes we were 2-0 down and there was no response from us to try and change something. The first half was difficult. We lacked everything. Above all intensity which is necessary at this level."

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Madrid have spent over £250m on new signings this summer and their fans are expecting a successful season ahead of them. Many of these signings featured in the defeat to Atleti, but Zidane was reluctant to point any fingers.

He continued: "They [Atleti] scored seven goals, that can't happen. The players also know that, and are disappointed. They aren't failing me.

"There's no need to look at it again. It's a pre-season game and we need to be calm. [Eden] Hazard didn't play badly. Everyone did. We got it wrong, especially at the start. They were better at everything, and that's it. There's nothing more to say."

Despite the humiliation, the three-time Champions League-winning manager is adamant that his side will compete on all fronts - claiming motivation will not be an issue next season.

🔴 Atletico Madrid 7-3 Real Madrid ⚪️



Caption this... 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gTR1MUfWD9 — 90min (@90min_Football) July 27, 2019

He added: "We can't be happy with today. But with everything else, I'm convinced that I have a team that will compete very well. We will be motivated, I have no doubts about that.

"Our season is going to be good. I am convinced."