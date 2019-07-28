Gareth Bale Move to Jiangsu Suning Called Off After Real Madrid Pull Plug on Deal

Real Madrid have called off Gareth Bale's proposed move to Jiangsu Suning, with the Welshman now set to stay with Los Blancos for the coming season.

It had been widely reported that Madrid were set to let him go without any transfer fee and that the forward would earn €22m-a-year after tax in a three-year deal move to the Chinese Super League.

With the deal expected to have taken place imminently, it has now been revealed by BBC transfer guru David Ornstein that the 30-year-old is to remain with Zinedine Zidane's side after Madrid 'called the deal off'.

The news comes as a major shock with most expecting the deal to go ahead without a hitch, given Los Blancos' desire to oust the four-time Champions League winner and the fact that Bale was set to become the highest-paid player in world football.

While this new revelation leaves Bale's immediate future all-but assured, it still doesn't provide any clarity on whether the winger will continue to rot on the Madrid bench for the coming season, with Zidane making it clear that doesn't see the player in his first-team plans.

Speaking on the club's official website, Zidane claimed of the proposed move to China: "Let's hope, for everyone's sake, that it happens soon. The club is dealing with the club that he'll move to."

Tottenham, Bale's former side, were registered with late interest in re-signing their former star, however, due to the Welshman's substantial wage demands they ultimately were unable to match the offer made by Jiangsu.

Due to those demands, the move to the Chinese Super League outfit became the only plausible offer, yet the new information brought to light has seemingly put to bed what has been a long and protracted transfer saga throughout the window.