Jurgen Klopp Named German Manager of the Year as Marco Reus Takes Player Award

Jurgen Klopp has been named as Kicker's Manager of the Year for the 2018/19 season, with Marco Reus taking home the Player of the Year award.

Voted for by the German Sports Journalist Association, the awards are given to the best-performing German manager and player over the previous campaign.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Kicker confirmed that Klopp had picked up his third Manager of the Year award, picking up an impressive 183 of the 537 votes after guiding Liverpool to Champions League glory.

He finished well ahead of Fortuna Dusseldorf's Friedhelm Funkel and Eintracht Frankfurt's Adi Hutter, and Klopp was quick to give credit to everyone at Liverpool for helping him win the award for a third time.

He said: "I thank you very much for this great award. Of course, I know who I owe this success to: my team and my coaching team.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Only together can we achieve the kind of successes we have achieved, and I am also happy for Friedhelm Funkel and Adi Hütter, whose great work has been deservedly recognised by journalists."





Reus also picked up the Player of the Year award, after racking up an impressive 21 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz was a close second, whilst Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich ended up third.





The 30-year-old was quick to credit the medical staff at Dortmund for helping him bounce back from the injury struggles which have plagued his career in recent years. He missed just six games all year, which was by far his lowest total since his first season with the club.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"[It is difficult to] come back after a serious injury such as my cruciate ligament rupture in 2017 and become Player of the Year, which makes me proud and shows that I have taken a good path after my injury," Reus added.





Finally, Lyon Femenin star Dzsenifer Marozsan took home the Women's Player of the Year award for the third season in a row, and the 27-year-old was also eager to praise the medical staff who helped her recover from a serious illness at the start of the season.